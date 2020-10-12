Advertisement

Man arrested after Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

Arthur Rimbold Mugshot
Arthur Rimbold Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody and another is being treated after a shooting Sunday night in Roanoke.

Police were called about 11:45 p.m. October 11, about a person with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Franklin Road SW. Officers found a man, with injuries, inside a business. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers got a description of the shooter, and found a suspect a short distance from the scene. Arthur Rimbold, 41 of Michigan, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say their investigation so far indicates the men were arguing and fighting inside the business, and the fight continued outside, where the shooting took place.

