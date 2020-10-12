Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Activists weigh in on importance of voting at Celebrate the Centennial

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Panelists from across central Virginia spoke about the fight for the right to vote, highlighting that the 19th Amendment did not include all women at the time it was passed

Politics

Governor Northam declares Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples' Day

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Governor Ralph Northam has declared Monday, October 12, 2020 Indigenous Peoples' Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Politics

Virginia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support another COVID stimulus package

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
President Trump is calling for $25 billion in airline support, $135 billion in paycheck protection for small businesses and $1,200 stimulus checks for citizens.

Politics

Rep. Ben Cline weighs in on COVID-19, education, prior to election

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
We sit down with Rep. Ben Cline prior to the election.

Politics

Democratic congressional candidate Nicholas Betts speaks on healthcare, education, prior to election

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Nicholas Betts shares is looking to become a U.S Representative in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

Latest News

Politics

Harris makes history on stage; Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Politics

Town Council candidates hold forum in Bedford

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The event was put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and hosted by WDBJ7's Eric Miller.

Politics

Virginia Democrats host virtual roundtable on health care

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Virginia Democrats hosted a virtual round table on healthcare.