Advertisement

New website seeks to swiftly connect Lynchburg-area nonprofits to residents

SHARE Greater Lynchburg's website.
SHARE Greater Lynchburg's website.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new virtual tool has been made to help Lynchburg-area nonprofits connect to residents.

It’s a website called SHARE Greater Lynchburg.

It was made in response to the pandemic.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg says they want to connect people to local help easier.

It also enables people to sign up to volunteer or buy things for those organizations.

“To find ways to volunteer, to go to events, to shop for items off of Amazon wish lists for non-profits, to find donation pages - it’s a very interactive tool for ways to get engaged in our community," said Megan Huffman, executive director.

The site comes at no cost to nonprofits.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

News

Virginia voter registration deadline inches closer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

News

Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

News

Voter Registration Last Day Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA and Subaru partner for “Adopt a Dog” Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
First Team is donating $100 to the RVSCPA for every dog adopted in October.

News

Officials warn of venomous puss caterpillars popping up in higher numbers

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Touching a Puss caterpillar could cause a severe reaction.

News

Plaque dedication cements Desmond T. Doss legacy at childhood home

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The dedication marks the second-annual Desmond T. Doss Day in Lynchburg.

Coronavirus

Inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Franklin County Jail

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Following a positive inmate case found within a daily screening process near the end of September, further testing was performed throughout the facility.

Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago