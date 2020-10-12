New website seeks to swiftly connect Lynchburg-area nonprofits to residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new virtual tool has been made to help Lynchburg-area nonprofits connect to residents.

It’s a website called SHARE Greater Lynchburg.

It was made in response to the pandemic.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg says they want to connect people to local help easier.

It also enables people to sign up to volunteer or buy things for those organizations.

“To find ways to volunteer, to go to events, to shop for items off of Amazon wish lists for non-profits, to find donation pages - it’s a very interactive tool for ways to get engaged in our community," said Megan Huffman, executive director.

The site comes at no cost to nonprofits.

