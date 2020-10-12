North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Galax

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal stabbing in North Carolina was arrested Monday in Galax, Virginia.

Edward Snipes, 55, is charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury, for two attacks Sunday night in eastern Orange County, North Carolina.

Snipes is a longtime acquaintance of the victims, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and stabbed the victims at their home. Lakota Franklin, 22, escaped and ran to a neighbor’s mobile home, bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds, according to investigators.

Deputies found his mother, 54-year-old Jennifer McFalls, dead in the entryway to the home. She had also sustained stab wounds, and deputies said there were obvious signs of a struggle.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “I am pleased we were able to make an arrest in this case so quickly. We were able to develop information that Snipes may have traveled to Galax immediately after assaulting the victims. We issued a Be on the Lookout bulletin, and authorities in that area were able to locate, identify, and arrest Mr. Snipes this afternoon.”

Blackwood said robbery appears to be the motive for the stabbings, and said Snipes will now be extradited from Virginia to North Carolina. He said, "We appreciate the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, and The Galax Police Department.”

