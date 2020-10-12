Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two years since a powerful storm that walloped the Gulf Coast moved north, dumping record setting rainfall on southwest Virginia.

Remnants of Hurricane Michael bore down particularly hard on the southside.

Two people were killed in Danville after being swept away from their cars in flash flooding.

The city’s emergency response was maxed out when mobilized to pull people out of submerged cars and flooded buildings.

Looking back, one of the river city’s council members told WDBJ7+ that experience taught Danville a lot about responding to emergencies quickly.

“We were able to find out how quickly we could get all hands on deck and come together in a positive way," Vogler said via a Zoom interview Monday. "And we saw folks from all backgrounds coming together and working together to help one another and that’s something I think we’ve tried to carry over in the two years since.”

It’s taken almost two years to repair and replace some of the damage.

It was only a month ago that crews completed the final step of repairs to the Riverwalk trail.

