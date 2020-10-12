Advertisement

Roanoke Co. Public Schools to bring third-graders back Oct. 26, announces additional plans for others

“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.
Courtesy Roanoke County Public Schools(Roanoke County Public Schools)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Public Schools, the division is planning to bring back third-grade students for on-site learning beginning October 26.

“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “We have been operating in this hybrid model for more than a month and we’ve identified ways to more effectively utilize our learning spaces to allow us to bring third grade students back into the school full-time, while continuing to adhere to public health guidelines, especially six-foot social distancing,” Dr. Nicely added.

Students currently utilizing a 100-percent virtual learning format will not be allowed to switch to in-person learning until the beginning of the second semester at the earliest. A collection of third-grade students may also be changing teachers as more staff is brought in to accommodate the plan.

Transportation will be automatically adjusting to include plans for third-grade students that are already assigned, with no need for anyone to submit any requests unless you are adding it new or making a change to the AM or PM transport.

Fourth and fifth-grade students who currently are under a plan of daily special education or English learner services will go back to on-site learning for four days per week, excluding Wednesdays.

“Hybrid help days” are being added to Wednesday mornings for students who are looking for extra instructional help or more in-person time to complete still-due assignments. These students will be invited by the schools and a grab-and-go lunch will be available for all participating.

