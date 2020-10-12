Advertisement

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Hollins Library
Hollins Library
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is preparing to reopen another library branch next week.

The Hollins Library will be the second location to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

The South County Library was the first branch to reopen at a limited capacity about two weeks ago.

Staff have already put several safety measures in place like glass barriers at the desks, social distancing markers on the floor and designated computer spaces.

“I’m sure everybody would like to see us back to normal as it was, but we are just not there yet. Like everyone else we will be evaluating the situation in the coming months and our goal, ultimately, is to get back to full library services at some point,” Library Services Director Shari Henry said.

The library will only allow 25 percent of the building’s normal capacity, so visitors will need to plan ahead and either call or go online to reserve a time to use the library’s resources.

