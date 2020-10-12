Advertisement

Roanoke Valley SPCA and Subaru partner for “Adopt a Dog” Day

This dog is one of the dogs up for adoption at the RVSPCA.
This dog is one of the dogs up for adoption at the RVSPCA.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley SPCA is partnering with First Team Subaru for a month-long pet adoption event.

First Team is donating $100 to the RVSPCA for every dog adopted this month. They hope this money will serve as an extra incentive for people to adopt dogs. The goal is that at least one dog can be adopted per day.

“The more recognition and the more help that we can get to get these animals in loving homes, the better it is for our community animals," Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Manager for Roanoke Valley SPCA, said.

If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, you can head on over to the SPCA on October 22nd, which is National Make a Dog’s day!

