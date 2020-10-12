Salem holiday events get new look for 2020

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade must go on!

Santa, floats and performers will be making their way to the Salem Civic Center parking lot for the annual Christmas Parade this year, traditionally held along Main Street and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Salem.

Participants in the parade will be placed in designated locations throughout the complex that allow visitors to drive through the displays and enjoy them without ever leaving their cars!

“We are blessed to have a facility as versatile as the Salem Civic Center, and we really look forward to working with our past entries and new participants to make this event special and unique,” added Jim Paxton, Salem Kiwanis Club President-elect and Parade Committee Head on the 2020 festivities.

The free “Winter WonderLot-the 2020 Salem Christmas Parade” will be on December 4 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable canned food for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry. Anyone who may be looking to be in the parade can get more information and complete the entry form here, or by calling 540-404-1443.

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Salem Farmers Market and the Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Public Library are both set to resume in 2020, presented by Salem Parks and Recreation.

Here is a complete look at the upcoming Salem holiday event schedule:

-Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Dec. 4, 6pm at the Salem Farmers Market

-Winter WonderLot Christmas Parade, Dec. 4, 6:30pm - 8:30pm at the Salem Civic Center

-Gingerbread Festival, Dec. 5, 10am - 2pm at the Salem Public Library

-Salem Crafty Christmas, Dec. 12, 8am - Noon at the Salem Farmers Market

-Salem Holiday Market, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center"

