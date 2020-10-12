Showers begin to exit as Delta departs

The remnants of Delta will begin to exit the area this morning. Watch out for patchy dense fog as you head out early. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the southwestern part of our region. Clouds will hang tough today as another frontal boundary moves through early Tuesday. This front will clear us out leading to more sunshine for the rest of the week. We do have a strong front which is expected to move through the region on Friday. This could also bring us a few showers, but it will be followed by much colder weather for the weekend.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. Use caution while traveling. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

Some lingering showers early, patchy dense fog with misty conditions along the mountains. Light spotty showers will gradually taper off into the afternoon. Expect warmer highs despite the clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY

A weak frontal boundary will move through early tomorrow trigger a few stray showers in the mountains. The rest of us will see increasing sunshine once the front moves east. Our highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 70s.

A weak front moves through early Tuesday. (Leo Hirsbrunner)

THIS WEEK

We’ll see lots of Sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another stronger cold front will move through on Friday. This will trigger a few more showers, but bring in much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs this weekend will only climb into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Colder weather heads our way by the end of the work week. (WDBJ)

.