Advertisement

Western Virginia Water Authority team wins national competition

A team from the Western Virginia Water Authority took top honors in a national skills competition.
A team from the Western Virginia Water Authority took top honors in a national skills competition.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A team from the Western Virginia Water Authority has taken top honors in a national skills competition.

We’ve covered the Blue Ridge Brawlers before, when they competed against other teams here in Virginia.

But this time, Lacy Burnette and Stephen Lofaro were competing online, when they won their division in the Water Environment Federation Technical Event.

“It was tough to cut pipe with those masks on, I’ll be honest, trying to breathe through those things was not very fun,” Burnette said in an interview Monday afternoon, “but we ended up winning that event, so obviously it didn’t affect us too bad.”

Burnette said they were proud to bring a national award to the Roanoke Valley, and hope that it helps to shine a light on the important work at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant and similar facilities.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Roanoke Co. Public Schools to bring third-graders back Oct. 26, announces additional plans for others

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.

News

Pipeline opponents react to federal ruling

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are reacting to a major ruling from federal regulators that gives the company a green light to resume construction. And landowners who live in the path of the pipeline say they now fear a rush to complete the project through steep and challenging terrain.

News

Christiansburg wins Best New Program in the State for second year straight

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is being recognized by the state for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society’s Best New Program.

News

Reflecting on the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It’s been two years since a powerful storm that walloped the Gulf Coast moved north, dumping record setting rainfall on southwest Virginia.

Latest News

WDBJ Plus

Two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

News

Virginia voter registration deadline inches closer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

News

Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke Valley SPCA Adopt-A-Dog Day

News

Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tool Connects Non-Profits To Residents

News

Voter Registration Last Day Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports