Western Virginia Water Authority team wins national competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A team from the Western Virginia Water Authority has taken top honors in a national skills competition.

We’ve covered the Blue Ridge Brawlers before, when they competed against other teams here in Virginia.

But this time, Lacy Burnette and Stephen Lofaro were competing online, when they won their division in the Water Environment Federation Technical Event.

“It was tough to cut pipe with those masks on, I’ll be honest, trying to breathe through those things was not very fun,” Burnette said in an interview Monday afternoon, “but we ended up winning that event, so obviously it didn’t affect us too bad.”

Burnette said they were proud to bring a national award to the Roanoke Valley, and hope that it helps to shine a light on the important work at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant and similar facilities.

