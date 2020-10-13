Advertisement

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.
37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop in Scott Co.
37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop in Scott Co.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WVLT/WLBT) - Mississippi officials discovered 37.5 pounds of meth inside a spare tire during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Interstate 20 after a vehicle was reportedly driving in a “careless manner.”

As deputies were talking to the driver they noticed a tire in the bed of the truck. According to reports, during a search of the vehicle deputies located the nearly 38 pounds of meth hidden in the tire.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking methamphetamine.

“The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society,” said Sheriff Mike Lee. “We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”

Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

News

Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

News

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Repair to Cut Fiber Leading to VA Website Outages/WWBT

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
Health officials say they are frustrated with the numbers because these cases can be prevented.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Forecast

Tuesday, October 13, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
We'll continue to see increasing sunshine today as our highs approach the mid 70s.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he has recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
COVID numbers were late being released Tuesday because of an internet fiber cut that affected several state websites.

Consumer

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites affected by fiber cut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 13, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago