A stray shower early followed by increasing sunshine

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grayson and Carroll counties until 9am including the city of Galax. A weak frontal boundary will move through the region this morning and may trigger a few stray showers in the mountains. The front will also clear us out leading to more sunshine for the rest of the week. We have a stronger cold front headed our way by the end of the work week. This could also bring our area a few showers early Friday morning. Once the front pushes east much cooler air will be building into the region. Highs this weekend will only climb into the 50s and lower 60s. Our overnight lows could drop well into the 30s.

Watch for lowering visibility. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

A weak frontal boundary will move through early triggering a few stray showers in the mountains. The front will move through by mid morning and we will see increasing sunshine once the front moves east. Our highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid 70s. Winds will be a little breezy behind the front as drier air moves in.

Winds pick up as a front moves through. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions continue with pleasant temperatures. Our highs each day will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be on the increase late Thursday night.

High pressure controls our region with lots of sunshine. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

Another stronger cold front will move through early on Friday. This will trigger a few more showers, especially in the morning. Once the front moves through temperatures will begin to drop through the 60s Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures remain well below the average for this time of year. Our highs will only climb into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Colder weather heads our way by the end of the work week. (WDBJ)

