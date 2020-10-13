Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District

(MGM)
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID hospitalizations and outbreaks are on the rise – the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District says it hasn’t seen these types of numbers since March.

There are 28 active outbreaks with a majority linked to businesses, long-term care facilities and congregant living facilities. But there have been recent outbreaks in a church and firehouse as well.

In total, 50 people are in hospitals with COVID right now. The district’s health director is calling it a record number. The health department does not believe capacity is an issue right now, but wants everyone to do their part to keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

Health officials say they are frustrated with the numbers because these cases can be prevented.

“This virus is real, it’s here and it is going to stay until all of us do our part in trying to decrease transmission," said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Roanoke City & Alleghany Health director.

The health department says it recently recorded its first case of a person testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu.

“We need to do everything in our power to protect that healthcare capacity to save those beds by doing everything we can to protect ourselves and protect each other. And getting a flu shot is part of that protection,” said Morrow.

