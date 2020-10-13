COVID hospitalizations, outbreaks on the rise in Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID hospitalizations are on the rise in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Fifty people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday. The district said it has not seen numbers like that since March.

“We have far too many people hospitalized with this disease so it is so important that we do what we can to protect ourselves and protect each other,” Communicable Disease Director Dr. Molly O’Dell said.

Right now, capacity is not an issue but the district’s health director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said everyone needs to do their part to keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

“We need to do everything in our power to protect that healthcare capacity to save those beds by doing everything we can to protect ourselves and protect each other. And getting a flu shot is part of that protection,” Morrow said.

With flu season upon us, the health district said we need to be extra diligent so we can avoid infections from both viruses.

Hospitals in the area said they have the resources to treat patients, but need the public’s help in preventing the spread.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. We must remain vigilant. If we don’t, the virus will take advantage of our weariness,” a joint press release from Carilion Clinic, LewisGale and Salem VA Health Care System said.

Hospitalizations are not the only thing on the rise. This week the health district is reporting 28 active outbreaks which is up from last week’s record of 26.

Those outbreaks are being reported in businesses, long-term care facilities, congregant living facilities, restaurants, a health care facility, a fire house, and a private school.

