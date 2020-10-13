Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portugal’s coach says Ronaldo is “doing great” and has no symptoms
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image Source: FIFATV / MGN
By Tales Azzoni
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest international soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus. The Portuguese soccer federation says Ronaldo tested positive while with his country’s national team.

Portugal’s coach says Ronaldo is “doing great” and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday.

The 35-year-old also played in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

The federation says Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It says everyone else tested negative.

