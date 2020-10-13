Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Dustin Johnson is out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The No. 1 player in golf is the 11th player to receive a positive test since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule in June. But he’s by far the biggest name.

Johnson is the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup in early September. He has not played since a tie for sixth in the U.S. Open a month ago.

Johnson notified the tour of symptoms, which led to the test.