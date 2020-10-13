Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The woman found guilty of posing as a nurse without credentials has been ordered to report to a West Virginia prison.

According to a court order, Misty Dawn Bacon must report to a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia at a time that is yet to be determined.

The order also shows she must pay $730,289.37 in restitution and a personal money judgment of $207,234.47. Bacon will not have to pay interest on the amount after the court determined she would be unable to pay.

After Bacon completes her prison sentence of 51 months, she will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Bacon signed a federal plea agreement on December 12, 2019, admitting to wire fraud, health care fraud and using another person’s identification to commit federal crimes.

During court proceedings, a family therapist for Bacon, Teresa Fletcher, suggested a psychiatric ward for Bacon and identified cognitive distortions in her mind.

“There are cognitive distortions in her mind that make it okay for her to do certain things,” said Fletcher.

