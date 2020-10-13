Advertisement

Homeplace to close for remainder of 2020 on Oct. 18 due to effects of pandemic

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the folks we needed with new policies in place,” said the restaurant in their announcement Monday.
Courtesy The Homeplace Restaurant Facebook page
Courtesy The Homeplace Restaurant Facebook page(Courtesy The Homeplace Restaurant Facebook)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Homeplace Restaurant, the popular family-syle, shared-meal staple in Catawba, has decided to close its doors for the rest of 2020 on October 18 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the folks we needed with new policies in place,” said the restaurant in their announcement Monday. “We pray for better days and hope 2021 will shine for all.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Tim Kaine talks to sixth-graders at Westwood Middle School, virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Senator Tim Kaine was invited to speak with 6th grade students at Westwood Middle School.

VOD Recording

Venomous Caterpillars

Updated: 2 hours ago
Venomous Caterpillars

VOD Recording

Cementing The Desmond Doss Legacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cementing The Desmond Doss Legacy

VOD Recording

Tim Kaine Holds Class

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tim Kaine Holds Class

Latest News

VOD Recording

Pipeline Opponents React To Federal Ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pipeline Opponents React To Federal Ruling

VOD Recording

Two-Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Michael

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two-Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Michael

VOD Recording

Hollins Library To Welcome Back Visitors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hollins Library To Welcome Back Visitors

VOD Recording

Western Virginia Water Authority Team Wins National Honor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Western Virginia Water Authority Teams Wins National Honor

VOD Recording

Wastewater Testing At Virginia Tech

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wastewater Testing At Virginia Tech

Coronavirus

Roanoke Co. Public Schools to bring third-graders back Oct. 26, announces additional plans for others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“From the beginning, we’ve said our instructional plan is an expandable plan, and now we’re expanding it,” said Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely.