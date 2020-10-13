Homeplace to close for remainder of 2020 on Oct. 18 due to effects of pandemic

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Homeplace Restaurant, the popular family-syle, shared-meal staple in Catawba, has decided to close its doors for the rest of 2020 on October 18 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the folks we needed with new policies in place,” said the restaurant in their announcement Monday. “We pray for better days and hope 2021 will shine for all.”

