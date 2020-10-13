Lynchburg Speedway victim of armed robbery Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A robber who implied he had a gun ran from the Speedway at 3732 Campbell Avenue Saturday with money.

Lynchburg Police responded to the gas station shortly after midnight for a report of a robbery. The robber got money from the business and ran toward Florida Avenue.

Police are looking for a Black man who is 5-foot 6-inches and between 250 and 300 pounds. He was wearing a tan hat, gray sweatshirt, jeans and a black mask.

Anyone who might have security or doorbell footage of the incident is asked to call 434-455-6065 or share the content using the Neighbors portal. Any additional tips should be relayed to Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. The Lynchburg Police Department accepts anonymous tips at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm or by using the P3 app.

