Man arrested in Danville on multiple firearms charges following Oct. 2 incident

Authorities obtained and served a search warrant for the home, leading to multiple guns being found.
(KGWN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested Monday for multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident on October 2 in the 2000 block of West Main Street.

Travelle Deshon McCadden, 19 of Danville, was arrested without conflict in the 300 block of Bell Drive. Following the arrest, authorities obtained and served a search warrant for the home, leading to multiple guns being found.

McCadden is charged with:

-Two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

-Two counts of felonious malicious damage

-Two counts of discharging a firearm within city limits

-Two counts of reckless handling of a firearm

-Once count of felonious assault

There were no injuries in this case.

