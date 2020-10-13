Advertisement

New River Valley offers COVID-19 update and briefing

The NRV health director reports most COVID-19 cases are between ages 18 and 24, while ages 0-17 have the smallest number of cases.
The NRV health director reports most COVID-19 cases are between ages 18 and 24, while ages 0-17 have the smallest number of cases.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - As of October 12, there are 9 positive COVID-19 cases and 9 people under investigation in the New River Valley. The NRV health director reports most cases are still between ages 18 and 24, while ages 0-17 have the smallest number of cases.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the NRV Health District, said with colder weather, fall breaks and COVID fatigue, we run the risk of letting our guard down.

She reminds people to follow all social distancing guidelines.

“We are continuing to ask people to remain vigilant. Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands. Socializing in small groups with mask and distancing should be possible and we really encourage it especially in well ventilated places,” said Dr. Bissell.

Dr. Bissell also reminds business owners, you can still sign up for online training on how to prepare for a positive COVID case. A virtual session is scheduled October 14 and 16. You can contact mmorris@nrvrc.org to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations, outbreaks on the rise in Roanoke-Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Fifty people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday and the district is investigating 28 active outbreaks.

Coronavirus

West Piedmont Health District explains uptick in Franklin Co. COVID cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
COVID outbreaks and a recent data-dump have contributed to an increase in reported cases in Franklin County.

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tales Azzoni
Portugal’s coach says Ronaldo is “doing great” and has no symptoms

Latest News

Sports

Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
Johnson is the reigning PGA Tour player of the year

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

Coronavirus

Pandemic's toll on those with mental health illnesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Medical experts are bracing for a second wave of mental health devastation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
Health officials say they are frustrated with the numbers because these cases can be prevented.