New River Valley offers COVID-19 update and briefing

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - As of October 12, there are 9 positive COVID-19 cases and 9 people under investigation in the New River Valley. The NRV health director reports most cases are still between ages 18 and 24, while ages 0-17 have the smallest number of cases.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the NRV Health District, said with colder weather, fall breaks and COVID fatigue, we run the risk of letting our guard down.

She reminds people to follow all social distancing guidelines.

“We are continuing to ask people to remain vigilant. Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands. Socializing in small groups with mask and distancing should be possible and we really encourage it especially in well ventilated places,” said Dr. Bissell.

Dr. Bissell also reminds business owners, you can still sign up for online training on how to prepare for a positive COVID case. A virtual session is scheduled October 14 and 16. You can contact mmorris@nrvrc.org to sign up.

