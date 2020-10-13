Overdue water bills rack up $220,000 debt in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg organization wants to remind folks that help is still available for water bill assistance.

Interfaith Outreach Association says money is still available to folks behind on their water bill.

Proof of loss of income due to the pandemic is a requirement to get that help.

That comes as the city reports nearly 1,100 accounts are still past due, totaling over $220,000.

Interfaith says people shouldn’t wait for cutoffs to resume before getting help.

“So even though the City of Lynchburg is not turning off water right now doesn’t mean you should wait to get that money because if you wait, the money’s liable to be gone and we want you to get the money while it’s there," said Shawne Farmer, Interfaith Outreach Association executive director.

Lynchburg hasn’t set a date for water cutoffs.

