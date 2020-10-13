Pittsylvania registrar: Monday incident was mechanical failure, not tampering
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Registrar says a Monday incident regarding a ballot drop box was not tampering; it was a “simple mechanical failure.”
“Based on the security footage, there is absolutely no evidence of tampering or any ballots being removed or misplaced,” said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee. “The box is completely functional at this time.”
Monday afternoon, Keesee said, a voter arrived at the Pittsylvania County Registrar’s office to find a ballot drop box was locked because it was a state holiday and the office was closed. The box had been emptied Friday. When the voter walked around the box, pulling on it and looking for a way to leave his ballot, the back door opened up because of a faulty latching mechanism on the lock, said Keesee. Security footage shows the man immediately called the Chatham Police Department, who quickly responded.
Keesee said the registrar’s office has reviewed the security footage and determined this was not an example of tampering, but is still investigating the incident to determine how to proceed and if any charges should be filed. The faulty lock was replaced Tuesday morning.
“Voters can rest assured that Pittsylvania County is following all state and federal guidelines to ensure that ballots are delivered in a timely manner and counted accurately,” Keesee said.
If registered voters do not feel comfortable voting by mail or dropping their ballots into a drop box, there are several other ways they can cast their vote:
- Registered voters have the option to sign up for no-excuse absentee voting. Voters who sign up to receive a mail-in ballot by the deadline of Oct. 23 can send it through the postal service, leave it in the drop box at the registrar’s office, or personally hand it to the registrar employees at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex or the main office.
- Early, in-person at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Registered voters can visit the center any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or for drive-thru voting on Saturday Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
- In-person at their normal polling stations Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
