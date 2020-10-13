Advertisement

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after a wild arrest in Estill County Monday evening.

Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.(Irvine Police Dept.)

The band was practicing at the time.

Police say more than a dozen students and band instructors had to run to avoid being hit.

Caudill is charged DUI and 15 counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say Caudill’s breath test showed an alcohol level of .311, nearly four times the legal limit.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

News

Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

News

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Repair to Cut Fiber Leading to VA Website Outages/WWBT

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
Health officials say they are frustrated with the numbers because these cases can be prevented.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday, October 13, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
We'll continue to see increasing sunshine today as our highs approach the mid 70s.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he has recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
COVID numbers were late being released Tuesday because of an internet fiber cut that affected several state websites.

Consumer

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites affected by fiber cut

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

News

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 13, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago