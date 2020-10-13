Advertisement

Review hearing held to determine competency of Montgomery County standoff suspect

A review hearing was held to discuss JammieDuncan’s competency.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jammie Duncan, a man charged with attempted capital murder, made a court appearance Tuesday. A review hearing was held to discuss Duncan’s competency.

The hearing reviewed whether to proceed in the process to find him incompetent.

No decision was made but the doctor will have more time to evaluate Duncan.

A review on his mental health will come later this month once the doctor finishes evaluation.

Duncan was arrested in June after a stand-off where he fired at deputies.

