Robynn Jaymes returns to the air

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the region’s most popular radio personalities is back on the air five days a week, after struggling with health issues for almost a decade.

Tuesday morning, Robynn Jaymes joined the on-air staff at B-99.9 in Henry County.

“We had somebody come knock on our door. And they needed a little help. They had a flat tire,” Dan Taylor told the audience.

At first Jaymes' visit to Dan and Craig in the Morning sounded like a coincidence.

But there was more to the story than Craig Richards, Brent Jones and Taylor were letting on.

By 10:00 am, Jaymes was officially a member of the on-air staff.

“Would you like a job,” Taylor asked? “Yes,” Jaymes responded. “I would yes.”

Jaymes is back on the air for her first full-time shift since 2011. That’s how long she’s been fighting chronic pancreatitis, the illness that almost took her life.

Her first song was Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over.

Her return to the microphone was also an emotional moment.

“There were days I couldn’t see past being sick or being in pain and to be able to stand here at this board and turn this microphone on and play a song and be on the radio again is just overwhelming, it’s really really overwhelming,” Jaymes told WDBJ7.

“Listeners Love her,” Taylor said, “and that’s only going to help us bring in new listeners to our station.”

Her new co-workers at B-99.9 are excited, including Richards who is turning over the midday shift to Jaymes.

“When you get tired of hearing yourself on the radio, then it’s time to step back just a little bit,” Richards joked, “so I could not be happier that she’s here.”

And so is Jaymes, who says she is grateful for the support she has received from family, friends and strangers, and grateful for a second chance to resume the life she loves.

“It’s just an exciting opportunity to be able to get back and do what I love,” Jaymes said, “get back on the radio, share music, be a part of this community that has lifted me up.”

“Love me some country music. Love this community, So we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

