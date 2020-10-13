Advertisement

Security website predicts 40% increase in package thefts this year

Package thefts
Package thefts(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Security.org is a security website that deals with home security, business security, and online security. With the research they have conducted, they predict a 40% increase in package thefts this year.

Security.org surveyed people throughout the country from May through October and found, of those surveyed, quite a few have had a package stolen. Each survey is about 500 people and 3 have been conducted so far.

“Forty percent of people reported that they had packages stolen. And out of all those package thefts 20% had occurred within in the past 90 days. So about 1 in 5 people in the United States has had a package stolen in the past 90 days," Aliza Vigderman, journalist at security.org, said.

Vigderman said one reason is the pandemic.

“Another reason it’s common is just because of the increase in e-commerce spending because of COVID. People are buying a lot more online that they would’ve bought in person,” Vigderman said.

Sergeant Scott Drugo with the Harrisonburg Police Department said package theft is a crime of opportunity and is common in the area this time of year.

“I think there will be more shopping online, but there will also be more people at home. So, we were kind of confused whether it’s going to go up, or stay the same, or go down. But, we’re prepared for the worst," Sgt. Drugo said.

Some tips are to schedule the delivery when someone will be home, give detailed delivery instructions, or have the package delivered to work or a local post office.

And Sgt. Drugo says to always report suspicious activity.

“If neighbors see crazy cars or something wild, something different, something that doesn’t belong in the neighborhood, always call the police,” Sgt. Drugo said.

Both Sergeant Drugo and Aliza Vigderman say preventing theft is much easier than finding a stolen package.

“Definitely the best defense is a good offense when it comes to package theft," Vigderman said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lynchburg Speedway victim of armed robbery Saturday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The suspect was able to gather money from the business and flee on foot toward Florida Avenue.

Community

Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

News

Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

Crime

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Repair to Cut Fiber Leading to VA Website Outages/WWBT

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno and Sarah Irby
Health officials say they are frustrated with the numbers because these cases can be prevented.

Crime

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Forecast

Tuesday, October 13, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
We'll continue to see increasing sunshine today as our highs approach the mid 70s.

Coronavirus

Governor Northam says he has recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
COVID numbers were late being released Tuesday because of an internet fiber cut that affected several state websites.

Consumer

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites back online after fiber cut

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

Crime

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.