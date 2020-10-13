Security website predicts 40% increase in package thefts this year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Security.org is a security website that deals with home security, business security, and online security. With the research they have conducted, they predict a 40% increase in package thefts this year.

Security.org surveyed people throughout the country from May through October and found, of those surveyed, quite a few have had a package stolen. Each survey is about 500 people and 3 have been conducted so far.

“Forty percent of people reported that they had packages stolen. And out of all those package thefts 20% had occurred within in the past 90 days. So about 1 in 5 people in the United States has had a package stolen in the past 90 days," Aliza Vigderman, journalist at security.org, said.

Vigderman said one reason is the pandemic.

“Another reason it’s common is just because of the increase in e-commerce spending because of COVID. People are buying a lot more online that they would’ve bought in person,” Vigderman said.

Sergeant Scott Drugo with the Harrisonburg Police Department said package theft is a crime of opportunity and is common in the area this time of year.

“I think there will be more shopping online, but there will also be more people at home. So, we were kind of confused whether it’s going to go up, or stay the same, or go down. But, we’re prepared for the worst," Sgt. Drugo said.

Some tips are to schedule the delivery when someone will be home, give detailed delivery instructions, or have the package delivered to work or a local post office.

And Sgt. Drugo says to always report suspicious activity.

“If neighbors see crazy cars or something wild, something different, something that doesn’t belong in the neighborhood, always call the police,” Sgt. Drugo said.

Both Sergeant Drugo and Aliza Vigderman say preventing theft is much easier than finding a stolen package.

“Definitely the best defense is a good offense when it comes to package theft," Vigderman said.

