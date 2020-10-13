Senator Tim Kaine talks to 6th graders at Westwood Middle School, virtually

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sixth grade students at Westwood Middle school in Danville had a chance to ask a politician questions virtually today.

Senator Tim Kaine was invited to join the class, answering questions on his previous run for Vice President, why he wanted to become a Senator,

and how COVID has impacted his life. He shared that both he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, and he continues to use extreme caution when out in public.

“When we were working in the capital, there was a number of staff members that had Coronavirus, and I got it there. I had a mild case, it was an unusual case, I had symptoms that weren’t the normal ones, so I thought it was hay fever or allergies, not COVID, but I was with my wife in our home and I ended up giving it to her," said Kaine.

Kaine also spoke briefly about his thoughts on the vice president’s debate last week, sharing how crucial it is to watch the debates leading up to the election.

