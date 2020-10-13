Advertisement

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

National Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.

Politics

Pittsylvania registrar: Monday incident was mechanical failure, not tampering

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The incident is still being investigated to determine how to proceed and if any charges should be filed.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court Senate hearings day 2

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Campaign issues take center stage as Amy Coney Barrett faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of confirmation hearings.

Politics

WATCH LIVE: US Senate candidates debate in Richmond

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The debate will be held in Richmond.

Crime

3 denied bond in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Politics

Local registrars encounter lines, electronic issues as registration deadline closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Virginia's online registration portal was down for hours Tuesday.

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.

National Politics

Trump, Biden trips illustrate Electoral College calculations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.