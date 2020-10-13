Advertisement

Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.
(source: AP image)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween trick-or-treating will go on as planned this year in the Town of Abingdon, but with plenty of other options for those families who chose to adjust their plans.

On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

Washington County is currently in the “orange zone” for coronavirus cases. Click here to access the CDC’s guidelines for Halloween 2020.

Families that would rather forgo the traditional trick-or-treat experience have plenty of other options to enjoy, including:

"*October 24, 2020- Drive-Thru Trick or Treating - Haunted Hill at William King Regional Arts Museum from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. Visit the Facebook event for more information.

*October 30, 2020- Family Campfire Night & Spooky Story Time at SWVA 4-H Center. Visit their website for more information.

*October 30 & 31, 2020- Halloween at the Moonlite Drive-In. Visit Facebook or Barter Theatre website for more information.

*October 31, 2020- Abingdon Main Street Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. Visit the Facebook event for more information."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Christiansburg wins Best New Program in the State for second year straight

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is being recognized by the state for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society’s Best New Program.

Community

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA and Subaru partner for “Adopt a Dog” Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
First Team is donating $100 to the RVSCPA for every dog adopted in October.

Community

New website seeks to swiftly connect Lynchburg-area nonprofits to residents

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The site allows users to do things such as buy things for organizations or find the help they need.

Latest News

Weather News

Gleaning for the World will take donations for victims of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Gleaning For The World will collect supplies at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Coronavirus

Franklin Co. Treasurer’s Office closes in effort to help prevent virus spread

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Absentee voting at the Registrar’s Office and other County services can still be accessed in-person by visiting the Franklin County Government Center.

Community

Franklin Co. deputy recognized for community commitment

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputy Goodin came to Franklin County after spending around 33 years with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office.

Religion

Bedford church joins National Faith and Blue Weekend

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This movement is a way for religious communities to show their appreciation for police officers.

Community

Senior, Eagle Scout helps Christiansburg build a picnic shelter

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
There’s a new spot in Christiansburg to stay dry while enjoying the great outdoors, and it’s all thanks to a high school senior who just finished his community project.

Community

Registration ramps up for Roanoke’s virtual ‘Drumstick Dash’

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
The annual race supports the Roanoke Rescue Mission.