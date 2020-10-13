Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween trick-or-treating will go on as planned this year in the Town of Abingdon, but with plenty of other options for those families who chose to adjust their plans.

On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

Washington County is currently in the “orange zone” for coronavirus cases. Click here to access the CDC’s guidelines for Halloween 2020.

Families that would rather forgo the traditional trick-or-treat experience have plenty of other options to enjoy, including:

"*October 24, 2020- Drive-Thru Trick or Treating - Haunted Hill at William King Regional Arts Museum from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. Visit the Facebook event for more information.

*October 30, 2020- Family Campfire Night & Spooky Story Time at SWVA 4-H Center. Visit their website for more information.

*October 30 & 31, 2020- Halloween at the Moonlite Drive-In. Visit Facebook or Barter Theatre website for more information.

*October 31, 2020- Abingdon Main Street Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM. Visit the Facebook event for more information."

