VDH dashboard down, meaning no Tuesday COVID numbers yet; governor set to speak

(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting connectivity issues with its main website, including the updated-daily COVID-19 dashboard, and those of connected health departments around the commonwealth.

There is no word when the sites will be back up, and at least one health district, Thomas Jefferson, tweeted that data portals won’t be updated Tuesday.

Governor Northam will brief the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the status of COVID-19 across the state; it will be his first such briefing since he and his wife were diagnosed with the virus last month. Watch the briefing live on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com or WDBJ7 Facebook.

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites down temporarily

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

