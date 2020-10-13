VDH dashboard down, meaning no Tuesday COVID numbers yet; governor set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting connectivity issues with its main website, including the updated-daily COVID-19 dashboard, and those of connected health departments around the commonwealth.

There is no word when the sites will be back up, and at least one health district, Thomas Jefferson, tweeted that data portals won’t be updated Tuesday.

*IMPORTANT* TJHD health departments currently have NO internet and our phones are NOT working.



This is a statewide VDH issue that the state is working to address. We apologize for the inconvenience. For urgent needs, email us at TJhealthdistrict@gmail.com — TJHD (@HealthyTJHD) October 13, 2020

Governor Northam will brief the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the status of COVID-19 across the state; it will be his first such briefing since he and his wife were diagnosed with the virus last month. Watch the briefing live on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com or WDBJ7 Facebook.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.