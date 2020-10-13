Advertisement

Virginia elections portal website down temporarily

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians trying to do business with the Department of Elections online are out of luck for the time being, as the citizens' portal website is down.

The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

The site is used for things such as registration and absentee ballot information. Links are working on the site to access paper applications tp be able to print for voter registration or voting by mail.

Tuesday night at midnight is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia.

Albemarle County tweeted that with the system down, voters trying to vote early in person can’t be checked in, and can only submit a provisional ballot until the system is fixed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Senator Tim Kaine talks to sixth-graders at Westwood Middle School, virtually

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Senator Tim Kaine was invited to speak with sixth grade students at Westwood Middle School.

Politics

Virginia voter registration deadline is here

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

Politics

Activists weigh in on importance of voting at Celebrate the Centennial

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Panelists from across central Virginia spoke about the fight for the right to vote, highlighting that the 19th Amendment did not include all women at the time it was passed

Politics

Governor Northam declares Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples' Day

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Governor Ralph Northam has declared Monday, October 12, 2020 Indigenous Peoples' Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Latest News

Politics

Virginia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support another COVID stimulus package

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
President Trump is calling for $25 billion in airline support, $135 billion in paycheck protection for small businesses and $1,200 stimulus checks for citizens.

Politics

Rep. Ben Cline weighs in on COVID-19, education, prior to election

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
We sit down with Rep. Ben Cline prior to the election.

Politics

Democratic congressional candidate Nicholas Betts speaks on healthcare, education, prior to election

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Nicholas Betts shares is looking to become a U.S Representative in Virginia's 6th Congressional District.

Politics

Harris makes history on stage; Virginia Tech expert weighs in

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday’s vice presidential debate marks a milestone as the first biracial woman on a major presidential ticket took to the stage.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

WATCH Vice Presidential debate and post-debate show on WDBJ7+

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
After the debate, check out WDBJ7 Facebook for our WDBJ7+ post-debate analysis and conversation.