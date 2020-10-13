West Piedmont Health District explains uptick in Franklin Co. COVID cases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID outbreaks and a recent data-dump have contributed to an increase in reported cases in Franklin County.

A long-term care facility and the Franklin County jail both recently experienced an outbreak of infections, Nancy Bell with the West Piedmont Health District said.

The long-term care facility recorded about 30 cases and the jail saw about 20 staff and offenders infected with COVID, Bell said.

All the inmates in Franklin County were taken to the Western Virginia Regional Jail for temporary housing to manage the virus. The Sheriff’s Office said it hopes to start housing the inmates in its facilities again this week.

There were also about 100 tests taken in a different jurisdiction that were recently recorded in the county, Bell said.

