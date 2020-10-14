AG Herring files brief asking Court to extend voter registration deadline

(WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General, Mark Herring, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has filed a brief asking the Court to extend the voter registration deadline after a fiber optic cable was cut in Chesterfield County.

This incident interrupted the ability of many Virginians to access their online resources to register to vote.

“We need to make up for the time lost today. We have 21 days until the most important election of our lifetimes and I want to make sure every eligible Virginian who wants to vote can,” added Herring.

This move by Herring joins a lawsuit that will be filed by the New Virginia Majority to extend the deadline by 48 hours.

