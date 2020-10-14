Advertisement

Beautiful sunshine continues through Thursday

Another front brings rain chances on Friday.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure builds into the region bringing lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. We have a stronger cold front heading our way by the end of the work week. This will bring our area rain showers on Friday. Once the front pushes east much cooler air will build into the region. Highs this weekend will only climb into the 50s and lower 60s. Our overnight lows could drop well into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Mostly sunny conditions continue with pleasant temperatures. Our highs each day will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be on the increase late Thursday night.

High pressure controls our region with lots of sunshine.
High pressure controls our region with lots of sunshine.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY

A strong cold front will move through the region on Friday. This front will trigger numerous showers as it pushes eastward. The high on Friday will probably take place early in the day because once the front pushes through temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to 60 later in the day.

A front will bring a few rain showers back into the region.
A front will bring a few rain showers back into the region.(WDBJ)

WEEKEND

Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures remain well below the average for this time of year. Our highs will only climb into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Rain showers move through Friday with more sunshine Saturday & Sunday.
Rain showers move through Friday with more sunshine Saturday & Sunday.(WDBJ)

.

