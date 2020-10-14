Advertisement

Bedford County man doubles lottery prize with two winning tickets

Willie Harrison doubled his reward with two winning Cash 5 tickets.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Bedford County man is no stranger to winning in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. In fact, he’s done it for the third time.

Willie Harrison won the game’s $100,000 top prize back in May of 2019. Now, the Forest man has won twice in the same drawing.

Harrison purchased two tickets for the September 28 day drawing, both with the same numbers. Those numbers matched all five winning numbers in the game, doubling his reward to $200,000.

“I was just trying to stay calm and not have a heart attack,” he said, recalling the moment he discovered he’d won again.

Harrison bought his ticket at the Circle K on US 29 in Blairs. The winning numbers for the drawing were 3-10-15-23-25.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

