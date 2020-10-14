Blacksburg restaurants feed first responders

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of restaurants has come together to give back to our first responders.

D.P. Dough and Centro Street Taco in Blacksburg were happy to join forces and feed nearly 50 folks connected to EMS Station 5 in Roanoke and Station 6 in Martinsville Wednesday. The effort was coordinated through the Roanoke Regional Restaurant Group.

“Yes, we’re still taking some loss, but we work with our other community partners such as the Steel Rose Enterprise to help offset the cost to cover this event and to make sure our local community heroes are taken care of,” said restaurant group director Jerry Smith.

Because the first responders were out working, they were unable to eat their meals in Blacksburg, but the food has been sent to them via LifeCare Medical Transports.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.