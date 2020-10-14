Advertisement

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor meet in Kiwanis forum

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the national focus during this campaign season, we shouldn’t forget there are local races as well.

Wednesday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his challenger on the ballot, former Mayor David Bowers, met during a candidates forum in the Star City.

“Roanoke responds, Roanoke recovers. And Roanoke is resilient,” Lea told the audience. “Why change mid-course?”

Lea said he offers tested, proven leadership during challenging times.

Bowers said he would return to City Hall with fresh ideas and new energy.

“I want to bring Roanoke in a new direction,” Bowers said. “And I would ask the people of Roanoke to elect a new Mayor who would be a leader for the city, so the city would be a leader for the region.”

The Roanoke Kiwanis Club brought the candidates together in Charter Hall, for a forum that included an in-person audience, and even more observers online.

It was a polite exchange, but the issues that highlighted their differences included plans for a new bus station downtown.

“It is imperative that we get the bus station here, because people need it,” Lea said. "And we’re going to design a bus station... for Roanoke, not Washington DC, not New York, but for Roanoke.

“Someone needs to stand up and say the current project is ill-conceived, poorly planned and badly implemented,” Bowers responded.

This was the second of three forums with Lea and Bowers

The candidates for Roanoke City Council will meet Thursday afternoon in a virtual event organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor Northam says President’s rhetoric emboldened foiled alleged kidnappers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN
Wednesday, Northam said Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened extremists, like those accused in the plot.

Politics

Voter registration up in Roanoke, deadline to register extended until Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
“Right now, we are approaching about a thousand more registrants than we had in the same time period in 2016," according to Roanoke City Registrar Andrew Cochran.

Politics

Roanoke Kiwanis Club holds city mayoral debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Each candidate will have 15 minutes to speak, and questions will be asked by a moderator based on submissions from Kiwanis Club members.

Politics

Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The new deadline for people hoping to vote is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Latest News

Politics

Gade, Warner spar over healthcare and COVID relief at final debate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
The debate was the third and final contest between the two Senate candidates.

Politics

Christiansburg bans political-based organizations at town events

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, the Town of Christiansburg decided to not allow political based organizations to rent space at town events.

Politics

Hearing scheduled for Wed. morning over extension of voter registration deadline through Thursday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A fiber optic cable was cut in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Politics

Pittsylvania registrar: Monday incident was mechanical failure, not tampering

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The incident is still being investigated to determine how to proceed and if any charges should be filed.

Politics

US Senate candidates debate in Richmond

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The debate will be held in Richmond.

Politics

Local registrars encounter lines, electronic issues as registration deadline closes

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Virginia's online registration portal was down for hours Tuesday.