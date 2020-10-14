Christiansburg bans political based organizations at town events

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -On Tuesday, the Town of Christiansburg decided to not allow political based organizations to rent space at town events.

It stems after some confusion at a previous farmer’s market where folks were concerned about one party setting up and not the other.

Political groups can still set up at town sponsored events hosted by other organizations with their approval.

“I felt it was necessary we reach an agreement and I believe we had a solid majority in agreement that this is the way we will operate from this point forward,” said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber.

This was not a formal vote. Barber said they may consider legislation down the road.

