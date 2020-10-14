Advertisement

Danville fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children

By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Six people have been displaced in Danville following an early morning fire Wednesday.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house at 151 James Road just after 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was showing around the house.

Crews entered the house, causing fire to vent from the roof and backside. They attempted to extinguish from within the home, but had to back out and work from the outside due to the amount of fire.

The home sustained significant damage, leaving two adults and four children displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them with their needs.

An investigation into cause is currently underway.

