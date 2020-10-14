Advertisement

Death of man who had been missing investigated as homicide

By Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Court records indicate the death of a man who had been missing is being investigated as a homicide.

Zachary Pruitt was last reported seen alive July 28, and his body was found September 9.

A witness told investigators the last person to be seen with Pruitt killed him over larceny charges.

We have yet to recieve an update from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Extended

Updated: moments ago

News

Debate Continues Over "Recovery Residence" Zoning

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Roanoke Mayoral Debate

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Rockbridge Seniors Get Parade

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Restaurants Thank First Responders

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Commonwealth Players Land on Rimington Watch List

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Virginia Running Back Walker Eligible to Play

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Blacksburg restaurants feed first responders

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A group of restaurants has come together to give back to our first responders.

News

Galax Drive-in Movie

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Community

Galax tourism to hold Halloween drive-in movie

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galax has not had many large events this year-- until now.

News

Galax Christmas Light Show Returning

Updated: 59 minutes ago