Death of man who had been missing investigated as homicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Court records indicate the death of a man who had been missing is being investigated as a homicide.

Zachary Pruitt was last reported seen alive July 28, and his body was found September 9.

A witness told investigators the last person to be seen with Pruitt killed him over larceny charges.

We have yet to recieve an update from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office.

