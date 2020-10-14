Advertisement

Federal judge extends Virginia voter registration deadline

Voters line up on the first day of 2020 general election early voting in Roanoke
Voters line up on the first day of 2020 general election early voting in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has extended Virginia’s voter registration deadline by 48 hours after an accidentally severed cable shut down the state’s online portal.

Wednesday’s order by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in Richmond is an effort to make up for the site being down for several hours on Tuesday, which was the last day to register before November’s general election.

Both the voting rights group that sued for the extension and Virginia officials who were defendants in the case agreed that more time should be granted. The new deadline for people hoping to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Gade, Warner spar over healthcare and COVID relief at final debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
The debate was the third and final contest between the two Senate candidates.

Politics

Christiansburg bans political-based organizations at town events

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, the Town of Christiansburg decided to not allow political based organizations to rent space at town events.

Politics

Hearing scheduled for Wed. morning over extension of voter registration deadline through Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A fiber optic cable was cut in Chesterfield County Tuesday.

Politics

Pittsylvania registrar: Monday incident was mechanical failure, not tampering

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The incident is still being investigated to determine how to proceed and if any charges should be filed.

Latest News

Politics

US Senate candidates debate in Richmond

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The debate will be held in Richmond.

Politics

Local registrars encounter lines, electronic issues as registration deadline closes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Virginia's online registration portal was down for hours Tuesday.

Consumer

Virginia elections, DMV, employment sites back online after fiber cut

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The elections department indicates the problem is a network outage, and urges residents to check back later.

Education

Senator Tim Kaine talks to sixth-graders at Westwood Middle School, virtually

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Senator Tim Kaine was invited to speak with sixth grade students at Westwood Middle School.

Politics

Virginia voter registration deadline is here

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
Tuesday is an important deadline for people in Virginia who want to vote in the upcoming election.

Politics

Activists weigh in on importance of voting at Celebrate the Centennial

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Panelists from across central Virginia spoke about the fight for the right to vote, highlighting that the 19th Amendment did not include all women at the time it was passed