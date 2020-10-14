Advertisement

Galax tourism to hold Halloween drive-in movie

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galax has not had many large events this year-- until now.

Galax Tourism wanted to get the community out and involved again safely during the pandemic, by having a drive-thru movie.

They saw an opportunity to partner with High Country Lights to wire a movies sound through car radios.

Families will be able to enjoy a movie at Felt Park in the comfort of their own cars, all while remaining socially distant.

“And so it’s really nice to be able to plan an event because I have not been able to have any of our events for the entire year. So we are excited to just have something going on,” said Emily Brown, the Tourism Director of Galax.

Brown said the movies will celebrate fall because it’s one of the community’s favorite seasons.

The first of 3 will take place Friday, October 16. You can learn more about what movies will be playing by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Jackson River Sports Complex opens newest features

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
The Jackson River Sports Complex is now a completed park, with a half-mile walking trail, fishing pier, and a boat ramp, all dedicated with a ribbon cutting.

Community

Roanoke neighborhood tries to appeal zoning decision on “recovery residence”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Residents of the Oak Hill neighborhood are appealing a zoning decision to allow a "recovery residence" to operate in their neighborhood.

Community

Town of Abingdon offers Halloween options for 2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
On Saturday, October 31, all trick-or-treats are to be concluded by 10 p.m. and are limited to children 12 years of age or younger under Town Ordinance Section 50-3.

Community

Christiansburg wins Best New Program in the State for second year straight

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is being recognized by the state for the Virginia Recreation & Park Society’s Best New Program.

Latest News

Community

Roanoke County set to open Hollins Library branch to visitors

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
The Hollins Library will be the second branch to welcome back visitors to browse its books.

Community

Roanoke Valley SPCA and Subaru partner for “Adopt a Dog” Day

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
First Team is donating $100 to the RVSCPA for every dog adopted in October.

Community

New website seeks to swiftly connect Lynchburg-area nonprofits to residents

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The site allows users to do things such as buy things for organizations or find the help they need.

Weather News

Gleaning for the World will take donations for victims of Hurricane Delta

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Gleaning For The World will collect supplies at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Coronavirus

Franklin Co. Treasurer’s Office closes in effort to help prevent virus spread

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Absentee voting at the Registrar’s Office and other County services can still be accessed in-person by visiting the Franklin County Government Center.

Community

Franklin Co. deputy recognized for community commitment

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Deputy Goodin came to Franklin County after spending around 33 years with the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office.