Galax tourism to hold Halloween drive-in movie

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Galax has not had many large events this year-- until now.

Galax Tourism wanted to get the community out and involved again safely during the pandemic, by having a drive-thru movie.

They saw an opportunity to partner with High Country Lights to wire a movies sound through car radios.

Families will be able to enjoy a movie at Felt Park in the comfort of their own cars, all while remaining socially distant.

“And so it’s really nice to be able to plan an event because I have not been able to have any of our events for the entire year. So we are excited to just have something going on,” said Emily Brown, the Tourism Director of Galax.

Brown said the movies will celebrate fall because it’s one of the community’s favorite seasons.

The first of 3 will take place Friday, October 16. You can learn more about what movies will be playing by visiting their Facebook page.

