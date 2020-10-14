Advertisement

Governor Northam says President’s rhetoric emboldened foiled alleged kidnappers

By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - Governor Ralph Northam is blaming President Trump for a foiled alleged kidnap plot against him and Michigan Governor Grethen Whitmer.

Wednesday, Northam said Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened extremists, like those accused in the plot.

“It’s not about the governor of Michigan. This is about this country," Northam said. "And it’s about a president, uh, that is, uh, emboldening, these individuals, these white supremacists. And this started, uh, John back in Charlottesville, back in 2017, with that tremendous tragedy when white supremacists marched into that city spewing their hatred and bigotry, uh, our presence said that these were fine individuals. There’s nothing fine about them. Uh, and then in April, uh, asking, Virginians to liberate. He did the same in Michigan, you know, uh, leadership, uh, words matter. And these people take their marching orders from, from individuals like the president and it’s unfortunate and it needs to stop.”

Northam said at his Tuesday news conference he has dealt with threats, but he does not govern “under a cloud of intimidation.”

The White House press secretary said Trump has “continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate.”

