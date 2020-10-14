Advertisement

Jefferson Center to host “virtual concerts”

By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’ve missed concerts at the Jefferson Center, you’ll soon be able to buy and enjoy them virtually.

From jazz and Americana to chamber music, the collection of 6 digital shows has something for everyone.

Each concert is a little less than an hour.

“In our case there is so much out there on YouTube, you can go down a rabbit hole listening to your favorite artists, so our thought was let’s spend time curating something really, really good," said Cyrus Pace, executive director at The Jefferson Center.

The concerts will become available October 20 and are $10 each. If you buy all 6, you’ll get ten percent off.

The content is available for purchasers through New Years Eve.

