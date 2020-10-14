Advertisement

Machete-wielding man accused of assaulting guard, smashing window

By WJAR Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – A machete-wielding man in Rhode Island is accused of breaking the window of a building and assaulting the security guard who tried to stop him.

Surveillance cameras inside 100 Westminster Street were rolling Monday night as the man came in off the street and surprised security guards.

They exchanged words before the man ran out the door, the guards in tow.

“Then he came back and he charged the building again with a machete, and then broke the window, which is right behind me, in a fit of rage, throwing chairs at the building,” said Joe Paolino, the building owner.

Eventually, police arrived and took the man into custody at gunpoint. He’s been identified as 33-year-old Wilfred Catlin.

On Tuesday, he was in court on charges including assault and attempted breaking and entering.

“A person like that really doesn’t belong on the streets,” Paolino said. “A person like that needs help.”

Paolino, a former Providence mayor, said he doesn’t know why the man targeted the building he owns.

But he’s using the vandalism to his property as an opportunity to call on the city’s current leadership to increase support for city police officers and mental health services.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see police get defunded, but I think they want to see police get supplemented and invested in, with social service people to help,” Paolino said.

John Sigillo, director of security for Paolino Properties, added: “It’s going to be more of a deterrent when you see police officers on every corner, wherever they need to be.”

Catlin did not enter a plea to the charges. His bail was set at $5,000.

