Man charged with felony destruction of property for removing monument in Lee Plaza has preliminary hearing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -T he man charged with tearing down the Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke appeared in court Tuesday.

70-year-old William Foreman told police that he took the statue down with a U-haul back in July.

His initial interview recorded on an officer’s body camera was played in court this morning.

Foreman’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge, but it was denied.

The case has been certified to Circuit Court for trial.

A date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.