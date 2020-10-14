Advertisement

Man charged with felony destruction of property for removing monument in Lee Plaza has preliminary hearing

The Lee monument was found in pieces by a Roanoke Police officer in late July
A trial date for William Foreman has not been set.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -T he man charged with tearing down the Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke appeared in court Tuesday.

70-year-old William Foreman told police that he took the statue down with a U-haul back in July.

His initial interview recorded on an officer’s body camera was played in court this morning.

Foreman’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge, but it was denied.

The case has been certified to Circuit Court for trial.

A date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

