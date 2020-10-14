Man charged with felony destruction of property for removing monument in Lee Plaza has preliminary hearing
The Lee monument was found in pieces by a Roanoke Police officer in late July
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -T he man charged with tearing down the Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke appeared in court Tuesday.
70-year-old William Foreman told police that he took the statue down with a U-haul back in July.
His initial interview recorded on an officer’s body camera was played in court this morning.
Foreman’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the felony charge, but it was denied.
The case has been certified to Circuit Court for trial.
A date has not been set yet.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.