NCAA championships awarded to Salem, including return of Stagg Bowl

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association has awarded the city of Salem and its longtime partners 15 National Championship events in the coming years, including the 50th Annual Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, which will return to Salem in December 2023.

During its announcement Wednesday, the NCAA confirmed that along with the Stagg Bowl, Salem will host Division III championships in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s softball, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball and for the first time, men’s volleyball.

“This is tremendous news for not only Salem, but the entire Virginia’s Blue Ridge Region,” says Carey Harveycutter, Salem Tourism Director. “Sporting events on all levels have been adversely affected and, in many cases, completely shut down during the pandemic. So, we are thrilled that we will have the opportunity to welcome these student-athletes and their fans back to Virginia’s Championship City in the near future.”

In April 2017, the NCAA moved the Division III National Football Championship game out of Salem so it could be played at various sites around the country. Before that, Salem had hosted the annual title tilt for 25 straight years.

“Bringing the Stagg Bowl back to its most recognizable venue for the game’s golden anniversary is only fitting,” said Jay Taliaferro, Salem City Manager. “Our city staff members and citizens are always willing to go the extra mile to ensure successful championships for the participants and their families. This is a big reason why we have such an outstanding track record with the NCAA and many other organizations.”

The ODAC and the state-of-the-art Cregger Center at Roanoke College are set to host the 2021 Women’s Division III Basketball championship in March. In addition, Division III Softball and Women’s Division III Lacrosse will be back in Salem in 2021 and 2022 at the Moyer Complex and Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium.

“When we can bring championships of this caliber to campus it helps spread the good name of Roanoke College and give visitors a look at our great institution,” says Scott Allison, Roanoke College Athletic Director. “It takes a team effort, and we couldn’t do this without the City of Salem and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.”

In addition, Kerr Stadium will host the Women’s Division II Lacrosse Championship in 2021.

NEWLY-AWARDED NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS FOR SALEM:

2023-Stagg Bowl

2024-Women’s Volleyball

2025-Men’s Volleyball

2022, 2023, 2025-Men’s Soccer and Women’s Soccer

2025, 2026-Women’s Basketball

2024, 2026-Women’s Softball

2023, 2024-Women’s Lacrosse

