Advertisement

One taken to hospital after stabbing in Lynchburg

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Police say the incident happened in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. No information has been released about the condition of the victim, circumstances of the incident or whether anyone is in custody.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Board of Zoning Appeals rejects appeal for “recovery residence” in Roanoke neighborhood

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The BZA votes 5-1 against an appeal for a "recovery residence" located inside a neighborhood.

Entertainment

Jefferson Center to host “virtual concerts”

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
From jazz and Americana to chamber music, the collection of 6 digital shows has something for everyone.

Politics

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor meet in Kiwanis forum

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Wednesday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his challenger on the ballot, former Mayor David Bowers, met during a candidates forum in the Star City.

News

Virginia Voter Registration Deadline Extended

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Debate Continues Over "Recovery Residence" Zoning

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Roanoke Mayoral Debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rockbridge Seniors Get Parade

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Restaurants Thank First Responders

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Commonwealth Players Land on Rimington Watch List

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Virginia Running Back Walker Eligible to Play

Updated: 1 hours ago